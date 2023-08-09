Chris Tucker, star of Friday & Rush Hour, to perform live comedy in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — For the first time since 2011 actor and comedian Chris Tucker is doing a stand-up tour.

On October 22 Tucker will make a stop in Baltimore for a live performance at the Hippodrome.

Tucker gained national fame for his role as Smokey in the original 1995 classic comedy film Friday alongside Ice Cube.

He later co-starred with Jackie Chan as detective James Carter in the Rush Hour franchise trilogy.

After a five-year hiatus, Tucker returned to the big screen in 2012 as a supporting actor in the award winning Silver Linings Playbook with Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro.

"I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it's stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots," said Tucker. "I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back out on tour."

Tickets go on sale Thursday and can be purchased here.