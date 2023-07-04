Cherry Hill Arts and Music Waterfront festival hosts nine hours of music

BALTIMORE — There's still about two and a half hours of live music to catch tonight, along with live art, demonstrations, bouncy castles and food trucks with enough international cuisine to feed an Olympic village.

The 7th annual Cherry Hill Arts and Music Waterfront festival took over Middle Branch Park on Tuesday, right on the Patapsco River.

Acts take the stage till 10:00 p.m., with local talent Navasha Daya, and reggae legend Mykal Rose from Jamaica at 8:00 p.m.

The theme this year, Healing Through Art, highlighting resources from the Black Mental Health Alliance and the Youth Resiliency Institute.

"South Baltimore, historic Cherry Hill, we work very hard to give young people a voice, so this festival is organized by young people in regards to the layout and what acts perform. And it also provides career paths within arts and culture," said Fanon Hill, co-founder of the festival.

Part of that voice includes voices on stage.

The festival was the debut of young artists like high school student group Expansion and 9-year-old rapper, Lor Xay Xay, whose raps are all about peace and love.

The festival's fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m.