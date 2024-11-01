Check out the Annapolis Night Market Friday evening while searching for giant pumpkins

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Last month we told you about their arrival.

Now they've been carved by some impressive artists such as Nancy Baker who appeared on Food Network's Halloween Wars.

We're of course talking about the Great Annapolis Pumpkins.

Halloween may have already passed, but the Annapolis Night Market is just opening.

For one night only, from 4 to 9pm Friday, at the Hillman Parking Garage.

It's a great opportunity for you and the family to stroll around downtown Annapolis in search of the giant pumpkins, some of which weigh more than 1,000 pounds.

Maps of the pumpkin path are offered at the visitors center.

You might also win a prize for posting pictures of the carved pumpkins on social media, using the hashtag #GreatAnnapolisPumpkins.

The fun doesn't end there, as Sunday is the Arts Festival.

