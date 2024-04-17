Watch Now
Charli XCX, Troye Sivan coming to CFG Bank Arena

Posted at 11:58 AM, Apr 17, 2024
BALTIMORE — Pop stars Charli XCX and Troye Sivan will be bringing their new "Sweat" tour to Baltimore this fall.

They'll be at CFG Bank Arena on Thursday, Sept. 26, and tickets go on sale this week.

The presale will begin at 10 a.m. April 25, with the general sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26.

British singer Charli XCX shot to fame with her 2012 hit "I Love It," and just released her sixth studio album, featuring the single "Von Dutch."

She'll be joined by Australian singer Troye Sivan, known for songs "Happy Little Pill," "Youth," "Rush," and "Got Me Started."

The tour will include special guest Shygirl, "to turn iconic US and Canadian venues into raves," says Live Nation.

Tickets will be available at LiveNation.com.

