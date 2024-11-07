Celebrate the holidays at Harbor East with Merryland

BALTIMORE — A new tradition is coming to Baltimore.
Starting November 23, Merryland will debut in Harbor East for the holiday season.
From noon to 6 p.m., festivities will run through the 800 block of Aliceanna Street.
The events will conclude with the inaugural lighting of a 40-foot holiday tree.
Some of the events include a "Reindog" parade, where dogs will be dressed in their best holiday gear in a pet parade.
Speaking of pets, they can even take pictures with Santa.
The Merryland Express will allow kids and the whole family to ride along Aliceanna Street on a holiday themed trackless train.
There will even be a special showing of the Grinch. To purchase tickets to see this holiday classic, click here.
Throughout the season, the light show will run every 30 minutes from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. The tree will remain on display until January 27.
Click here to see the full schedule of events.