Celebrate the holidays at Harbor East with Merryland

BALTIMORE — A new tradition is coming to Baltimore.

Starting November 23, Merryland will debut in Harbor East for the holiday season.

From noon to 6 p.m., festivities will run through the 800 block of Aliceanna Street.

Harbor East Management Group

The events will conclude with the inaugural lighting of a 40-foot holiday tree.

Some of the events include a "Reindog" parade, where dogs will be dressed in their best holiday gear in a pet parade.

Speaking of pets, they can even take pictures with Santa.

Harbor East Management Group

The Merryland Express will allow kids and the whole family to ride along Aliceanna Street on a holiday themed trackless train.

Harbor East Management Group

There will even be a special showing of the Grinch. To purchase tickets to see this holiday classic, click here.

Throughout the season, the light show will run every 30 minutes from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. The tree will remain on display until January 27.

Click here to see the full schedule of events.