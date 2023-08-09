Celebrate National Ghost Hunt Day at one of the most haunted hotels in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Do you consider yourself a ghost hunter? If you said yes, come on down to the Lord Baltimore Hotel to celebrate National Ghost Hunt Day!

Lord Baltimore Hotel, recognized as one of the most haunted hotels in the country, will partner with the ghost-hunting team of Get Haunted to host a ghost hunt.

The event takes place on Saturday, September 30, and all ticket sales will benefit the local nonprofit There Goes My Hero.

Led by members of Get Haunted, beginning at 8:00 p.m., attendees will explore for ghostly activities throughout four different sections of the hotel, two of which are said to have heightened supernatural activities.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and tickets can be purchased here.