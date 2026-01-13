BTS bringing K-Pop party to M&T Bank Stadium this summer

BALTIMORE — This summer Charm City will transform into a K-Pop party.

For back-to-back nights, on August 10th and 11th, the Grammy-nominated South Korean boyband known as BTS (Beyond the Scene) will takeover M&T Bank Stadium.

It's the group's first tour since 2022.

According to Live Nation, the concert will feature a "360-degree, in-the-round stage design."

The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Bursting onto the international music scene in 2013, the band has collected six number one Billboard Hot 100 singles, earning TIME Magazine's Entertainer of the Year award in 2020.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning on Saturday, January 24.

