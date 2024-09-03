BSO offering 3 free concerts around Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will offer three free concerts - called "Symphony in the City" - throughout this fall and winter.

The BSO announced today that it will bring back "Symphony in the City" for the sixth year, starting with a performance Sept. 18 at Morgan State University.

The other two concerts will be held downtown - at the War Memorial on Nov. 20 (which will be a tribute to Veterans), and at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum on Feb. 7 (for a celebration of Black History Month). Reservations are not required but are appreciated.

The performance at Morgan will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, at the Murphy Fine Arts Center.

It will feature selections from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6, "Pastoral," as well as compositions by James Lee III (a Morgan faculty member who is in residency at the BSO).

BSO Music Director Jonathon Heyward said in a statement:

This performance not only begins our musical journey for the year but also continues the BSO’s tradition of bringing music directly to the heart of Baltimore, honoring the Symphony's roots as an orchestra founded by the city for its people.

More information is available at the BSO's website.