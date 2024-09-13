Mr. Boh electric sign to be re-lit in public ceremony

BALTIMORE — Mr. Boh, the one-eyed mascot of "Natty Boh," has stopped winking from his perch on the former National Brewing plant in southeast Baltimore.

Now, Pabst Brewing Company (parent company of National Bohemian) is sponsoring a public re-lighting of the neon Mr. Boh light in Brewers Hill.

There will be a ceremony on Sept. 25 - and National Bohemian notes: "Be sure to keep your eyes on the Mr. Boh sign for a special surprise at 7:30 PM."

The company said the ceremony isn't just the relighting of a neon sign, but a way to unify and celebrate community.

Nitasha Chopra, brand manager of "Natty Boh," said in a statement:

The relighting of the ‘Blinking Boh’ is a celebration of Baltimore’s roots, a reminder of our shared history, and a moment for the community to come together in a display of pride and joy.

The historic National Brewing complex has been turned into office space and other uses.