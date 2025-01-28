Blake Shelton to be joined by Trace Adkins, Craig Morgan on Friends & Heroes 2025 tour

BALTIMORE — A country music party is going down in Baltimore.

On March 20 Blake Shelton is performing live at CFG Bank Arena with fellow musicians Trace Adkins, Craig Morgan, and Deana Carter.

Over his two plus decade career, Shelton has amassed several smash hits including "Austin," "Ol' Red," "Some Beach," "God's Country," "God Gave Me You," "Honey Bee," and his rendition of Michael Bublé's "Home."

The multi-time CMA and ACM award winner is married to fellow singer Gwen Stefani.

Together the power couple recorded a pair of duets called "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere," both reaching number one on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Shelton and Stefani are also known for their roles as judges on the reality singing competition, 'The Voice.'

Country fans know Adkins for his list of famous tunes like "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk," "This Ain't No Thinkin' Thing", "Ladies Love Country Boys," "You're Gonna Miss This," "Every Light in the House," and "Then They Do."

He's appeared in many movies as well.

Morgan, meanwhile, is an Army veteran whose gained a large following for songs like "That's What I Love About Sunday," "Redneck Yacht Club," and "Almost Home."

Carter also has number one singles to her name such as "Strawberry Wine," and "We Danced Anyway."

Tickets for the show are already on sale.