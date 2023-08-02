'Black Power Rangers Comedy Tour' coming to the Lou Room in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Get ready to laugh! An all-Black Indie comedy tour is coming to Baltimore on August 26.

The Black Power Rangers Comedy Tour features comics from across the South including Brandi Roberts, Matt White, Cordero Wilson, Black Power Rangers founder Wills Maxwell, Jr, and special guest comic Von Mychael.

They'll be taking the stage at the Lou Costello Room at Zissmos Bar at 8:00 p.m.

This year, the tour expands to 10 cities including stops in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C.

“This is us building off of what we started last year,” said Maxwell “This isn’t just a tour, it’s a movement. We’re going to continue to highlight Black voices and connect Black talent across the South.” When asked who the intended demographic is, Maxwell replied “Anyone who wants to laugh.”

Tickets and information are available here.