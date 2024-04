BALTIMORE — Music fans, there's another big concert coming to Baltimore later this year.

On Monday the Black Keys announced a November 2 tour stop at CFG Bank Arena.

The band is set to release a new album titled Ohio Players on April 5, the same day tickets go on sale.

“Beautiful People (Stay High),” is the group's latest single which recently reached number one on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart.

Joining the Keys live on stage will be The Head and The Heart.