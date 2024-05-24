Beyond Van Gogh and Monet immersive art exhibits coming to Baltimore this summer

BALTIMORE — Want to get lost in some art?

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience and Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience will open on July 5 at the Baltimore Convention Center.

"Through cutting edge technology, these immersive experiences are redefining what art means to people,” says Paquin Entertainment Group’s President of Exhibitions and Theatrical, Justin Paquin. “It has elevated artwork to the next level, allowing audiences to develop deeper connections with notable masterpieces that were just not possible in previous years.”

While journeying through the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit, guests are transported back to the artist's background while witnessing hundreds of masterpieces like “The Starry Night,” and “Café Terrace at Night.”

In Beyond Monet, it shows more than 400 of Monet's most iconic works of impressionism.

This includes the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise, and Poppies.

The experience gives guests a glimpse into the emotions and perspectives of the leading figure of Impressionism: Claude Monet.

