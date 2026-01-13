Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Barry Manilow schedules new concert date in Baltimore amid cancer diagnosis

Barry Manilow
Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
Barry Manilow performs.
Barry Manilow
Posted

BALTIMORE — Barry Manilow is coming to Baltimore.

The Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award winning singer on Tuesday announced brand new dates for March 2026.

Last month, the "Copacabana" vocalist announced he was undergoing treatment for stage-one lung cancer.

Doctors expressed optimism following surgery, allowing for Manilow to reschedule concerts that were initially planned for July.

With that, March 3 is the date Manilow will perform at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 16.

During the show Manilow is expected to award one lucky Maryland teacher with a $10,000 prize through a special charitable venture he founded called the Manilow Music Project.

