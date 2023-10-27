"Bananas" podcast to bring the party to Ottobar

BALTIMORE — They've covered news stories ranging from a "gravy-themed" roller coaster to ancient dolphin bones found in a man's garden - and now they're bringing their quirky podcast to Baltimore.

The "Bananas" podcast covers strange news from around the world. It has more than 44,000 Instagram followers and is hosted by comedians (a.k.a. the BBoys) Scotty Landes, who's originally from Reisterstown, and Kurt Braunohler, who went to Johns Hopkins University.

The show is hitting the road for a live tour in the coming weeks, and will make a stop at Ottobar on Nov. 12. Tickets are $25.

It promises to be "more like a party than a podcast," filled with "some strange news, lots of crazy stories, and one adorable fan guy named Charlie Fromage."

Attendees are invited to come in "their favorite Potassium-inspired outfit."

The show will start at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard Street.

