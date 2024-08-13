Baltimore's National Night Out kicks off after delay due to weather

BALTIMORE — After it was rescheduled due to severe weather, Baltimore's National Night Out is tonight, Tuesday, August 13.

This is when local police departments and neighborhoods come together to build unity in making our communities safer to live and work.

A wide range of fun events, including block parties and cookouts, have been scheduled around the area.

Here's a list:

Central District



Douglass Homes Tenant Council, 1500 E. Lexington Street, 4:30 p.m.

Fell's Point Residents Association, Thames Street Park, 1832 Thames Street, 6:30-8 p.m.

Rebuild Johnston Square, Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 1300 block of Wilcox Street, 5-8 p.m.

Upper Fells Point Improvement Association, Chapel Street Between Bank & Gough Streets, 6-8:30 p.m.

Eastern District



Belair Edison Community Association, Chesterfield and Belair Road, Herring Run Park, Chesterfield and Belair Road, 6-9 p.m.

Broadway East and South Clifton Park Communities, Collington Square Park, 1410 N. Patterson Park Avenue, 5-8 p.m.

The People’s Association of Oliver Community, Calvin B Scruggs Park, 1351 N. Eden Street, 4-8 p.m.

Northern District



Abell Improvement Association, 32nd Street Open Space, Barclay and 32nd Street, 6-8 p.m.

Charles Village Civic Association, 29th and Charles Streets, 6-8 p.m.

E. University Parkway Community Task Force, Corner of E. University & Barclay - 354 E. University Parkway, 6-8 p.m.

Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Sigma Community Center 2863 Greenmount Avenue, 4-8 p.m.

Waverly Improvement Association Inc., Chestnut Hill Park, corner of Chestnut Hill and Frisby Streets, 3-8 p.m.

Wilson Park Northern Neighborhood Association (WPNNA), 603 Willow Avenue, 6-8 p.m.

Woodberry Community Association, Rockrose Park, 2020 Rockrose Avenue, 5-7 p.m.

Woodbourne-McCabe Neighborhood Association, Alhambra Park 5200 Alhambra Avenue, 6-8 p.m.

Northeastern District



City Schools Police, Furley Elementary, 5001 Sinclair Lane, 6-9 p.m.

Idlewood Community Association, 1500 Meridene Drive, 6-8 p.m.

Lake Walker Community Association, Cedarcroft Road and Yorkshire Drive, 7-8:15 p.m.

Northwestern District



Bridging Hope, 3605 Springdale Avenue, 5-8 p.m.

Donna Bruce Unlimited Incorporated, 5020 Gwynn Oak Avenue, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Franklintown Community Association, 5214 Windsor Mill Road, 6-8 p.m.

We Our Us & Langston Hughes CBRC, 5011 Arbutus Ave, 4-7 p.m.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc, Alpha Zeta Chapter, 4501 Reisterstown Road, 5-8 p.m.

Southern District



Cherry Hill Community Coalition, 1200 Cherry Hill Road, 6-8 p.m.

Lakeland Community Association Partnership Inc, 2700 Wegworth Lane, 4-8:30 p.m.

Westport Neighborhood Association, 2261 Sidney Avenue, 5-8 p.m.

Southeastern District



Bibleway Missionary Baptist Church, 2423 E. Biddle Street, 6-8 p.m.

Friends of Eager Park, Eager Park, 900 N. Wolfe Street, 4-8 p.m.

McElderry Park Community Association, 611 North Montford Avenue, 6-9 p.m.

Southwestern District



Fayette Street Outreach Org, Inc., 2320 W. Baltimore Street, 3-6 p.m.

Greater West Hills, 5010 Briarclift Road (Rear Parking lot), 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Irvington Community, 200 Collins Avenue, 5-8 p.m.

Kensington Improvement Association, corner of Dorchester Road and South College Road, 6-7 p.m.

New Town of the Terraces Community Association, 206 North Fremont Avenue, 6-9 p.m.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 214 S. Loudon Avenue, 6-9 p.m.

Western District

