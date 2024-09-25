Baltimore’s historic SS John W. Brown transforms into ghost ship in time for Halloween

BALTIMORE — Ever imagined what a rare World War II ship would look like if transformed into a ghost ship?

Pretty spooky, right?

Well starting October 4, in the lead up to Halloween, experience it first hand for yourself!

Baltimore’s historic SS John W. Brown, one of the only remaining Liberty ships from World War II, welcomes you aboard for a unique haunted adventure.

Who knows what visitors may see, maybe phantoms, spirits, specters, or even hobgoblins?

It's anyone's guess. Chances are limited, as the ghost ship is only open for five weekends. So get your tickets here. Prices range from $25 to $35. Minors have to be accompanied by an adult.

For more on the history of the SS John W. Brown, click here.