BALTIMORE — Already have plans for this Sunday's AFC title match-up between the Ravens and Chiefs?

If not, look no further than Baltimore Peninsula for a cool fun place to watch the game.

Right now there's a pop-up roller rink on site.

Roller Wave, as it's called, is hosting a Ravens Watch Party starting at 3pm.

The rink is all decked out in purple with TVs all around so skaters can keep an eye on the big game.

But hurry, Sunday is the last day Roller Wave will be open.