Baltimore Museum of Industry to host Fashion Market Pop-ups

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Museum of Industry will host two pop-up fashion markets this fall, which will culminate in a fashion show.

It's a partnership with the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts and coincides with Sustainable Fashion Week.

The pop-up markets will happen during the museum's longtime Saturday farmers' markets, off of Key Highway in Federal Hill.

BOPA already held one fashion market; the other two will be held Sept. 28 and Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Baltimore Fashion Market Pop-up is meant to promote sustainable fashion and reduce fashion waste.

Caprece Ann Jackson, fashion program coordinator at BOPA, said in a press release:

The emerging era of sustainable fashion is gaining momentum, with growing public interest in sustainable shopping options, including wearable art, vintage boutiques, thrift shops, clothing swaps, and upcycling workshops. We are excited to activate this fashion centric platform that connects Baltimore's independent fashion boutiques, designers, and makers with the Baltimore community at-large, visitors, and destination travelers.

Each pop-up will let visitors shop a dozen local vendors, ranging from fashion and accessory designers to thrifters and more, BOPA said.

There will also be a sustainable fashion workshop at each pop-up.

Baltimore-based designer Iliana Quander, of Amparo3, will host a zero-waste workshop during the Sept. 28 market.

Philadelphia's Nyambi Royster, of Nyambi Naturals, will run a natural dye workshop on Oct. 26.

There will also be a clothing swap; to participate, attendees should bring 5 to 7 items from their closets in good condition to the Fashion Market and register at the Sustainable Fashion Week US Booth.

The pop-ups will culminate in a fashion show at the museum on Oct. 31 (more details to come).