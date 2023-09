BALTIMORE COUNTY — R&B singers Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke and Baltimore native Mario, are coming to Baltimore County in December!

They'll be performing at the Baltimore Ladies Nite Holiday Affair concert on Sunday, December 3 at Chesapeake Arena.

There will also be a special performance from Zae France.

Venue pre-sale tickets Thursday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

They go on sale to the public Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m.

To buy tickets, click here.