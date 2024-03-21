Baltimore Farmers' Market under the JFX opening for 47th season

BALTIMORE — One of Baltimore's most popular events is back - and this year, there'll be some Quiet Shopping Hours for those who want a less overwhelming experience.

The Baltimore Farmers' Market under the JFX - the largest farmers' market in Maryland - will open for the season on Sunday, April 7.

It'll be the 47nd season of the weekly market, which has grown to include not just food vendors but a variety of buskers, artists and entertainers.

The market will be open from 7 a.m. until noon every Sunday until December 22.

This season, the market is debuting Quiet Shopping Hours first thing in the morning.

From 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., there'll be no music, buskers or barkers at the market, offering a "more sensory-friendly environment." (After 9:30 a.m., the market will be boisterous as always.)

Besides the sensory-friendly hours, there will be a few new vendors among the 47 merchants at the market.

They include four new farms: Kitchen Girl Farm (with a variety of vegetables), Lindy's Seafood (with live crabs and oysters), Thomas' Green Farm (with organic microgreens), and William Farm (with "premium, ethically-raised" meats).

New food and drink vendors include Backyard Jams and Jellies, Beye Beignets, House of Empanadas, Impasta, Royal Sauce, Sydney's Ice Creams, Hue Cafe & Apothecary, NefeVee, and Tom Cat’s Kitchen, Royal Rabbit Vineyards, Twin Valley Distillers, and Two Story Chimney Ciderworks.

New artisans include:

 Art by Lakshmi

 B.Willow

 Diana Sanlorenzo

 Diana's Bookshop

 False Chanterelle

 feramics

 Greener Dayz

 Groovy Paradox

 Java’ & Joy Clay Co.

 Jimmy Potters Studio &

Workshop

 Karen Coston Jewelry

 Kory Albert Johnson

 Krem au Krem

 Meredith Pyle

 Mr. Hyde's Apothecary

 Naked Leather

 NikdaPooh Designs

 Old Line Plate

 Puppet Jams with Silly Sheila

 Puppylicious Gourmet

 Rachana Saurabh

 SaltySeamery

 The Asaka Gallery

 The Throne

 Zoe’s African Fashion

Free parking for market patrons is available at the Mary Catherine Bunting Garage, thanks to the sponsorship of Mercy Medical Center. The garage is at 330 Guilford Avenue and accessible from Pleasant Street. No validation is required.