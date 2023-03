BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Farmers' Market is back for its 46th season Sunday.

It's under the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga Streets.

Various food vendors, businesses and entertainers will be there.

The market will be open rain or shine every Sunday until winter from 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Once a month, market hours will extend to 3:30 p.m. for 'The B-Side.' April 2 is the first B-Side day. The market will stay open an extra hour.

