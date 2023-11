BALTIMORE — Get ready to laugh your socks off at the Baltimore Comedy Festival.

The event is coming to Lyric Baltimore on March 8.

It features a lineup of renowned comedians including Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Tony Roberts, Don DC Curry, Special K and Teddy Carpenter.

Presale tickets are available now, with the code LAUGH.

General on sale begins Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

To buy tickets, click here.