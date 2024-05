TIMONIUM, Md. — Four months of festivities is making its way back to the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

Beginning June 1, the 14th annual Baltimore County Farmers Market will start back up and run every Wednesday up until October 30.

Local farmers will offer fresh fruit, vegetables, gourmet baked goods, pot pies, flowers, and much more.

The market will open up at 10:00 am and will close shop at 1:00 pm.

