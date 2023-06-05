Baltimore Caribbean Carnival returns to Druid Hill Park in July

BALTIMORE — Jerk chicken, steel drums, a masquerader's parade.

It's three full days of island culture, style, food, and above all, fun.

The Baltimore Carribean Carnival is returning to Druid Hill Park for the first time in several years.

It's the festival's 42nd year of celebrating the rich history and culture of the Caribbean American community.

Organizers previewed the celebration on Monday emphasizing the importance of music and dance in Caribbean culture.

"Nothing soothes the soul like music. Music is something that always takes us back to our heritage, to way, way, way, way, way, back. We do party, even in the cemetery we party," said one festival goer.

"That's the Caribbean style," said another festival goer.

The carnival runs Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9, with a five hour parade on Saturday.

Last year it drew over 25,000 people.