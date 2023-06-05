Baltimore by Baltimore festival celebrates the evolution of club music

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore by Baltimore festival is back.

The event features a music and makers event spotlighting artists in the city.

Each Saturday, there will be a different one designed by a different producer.

The first theme was the evolution of Baltimore club music.

"It is our sixth festival series where we bring in the best of Baltimore performers, artists, and makers for a first Saturday activation from 12 to 8." said Melody Thomas, events manager for the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore

Along with music and dancing, there is food, and vendors sell locally produced goods.

The festival series, hosted by the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, will be held every first Saturday through November 4 at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater.