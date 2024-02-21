Watch Now
Ballet dancer Misty Copeland to speak at UMBC

Posted at 4:55 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 16:55:57-05

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Groundbreaking ballet dancer Misty Copeland will speak at UMBC in March, in a conversation with the university's dean of the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.

UMBC announced that Copeland, who was the first African-American woman to become a principal dancer with a major U.S. ballet company, will stop by on March 6.

The event is called "Artful Conversations: An Evening with Misty Copeland," and will take place at the Earl and Darielle Linehan Concert Hall. Tickets are $20 for the general public, $5 for UMBC students, and $10 for UMBC faculty, staff, and alumni.

UMBC dance students will open the evening by performing three pieces.

Copeland began ballet at the late age of 13, but went on to join American Ballet Theatre in 2001, and was promoted to principal dancer in 2015. She was the first African-American woman promoted to that position in the company's 75-year history.

ABT is considered one of the nation's top classical ballet companies.

Misty Copeland has also written several bestselling books, and was most recently in Baltimore this past fall, when she spoke at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in a sold-out event.

