AxGard to open second axe throwing & splatter paint room at Towson Commons

TOWSON, Md. — A fun local veteran owned business is expanding.

AxGard is opening their second axe throwing and splatter paint room at Towson Commons.

Owner and founder Mike McGraw started AxGard out of a mobile trailer traveling to events all around the state.

Eventually he saved up to open a place along Main Street in Old Ellicott City, where AxGard remains today and plans to stay.

"This is very much a Mom & Pop shop on a shoestring budget," Mike explains on his website. "There was no loan from a bank that went to a construction company to build this thing."

The Towson Commons spot was previously occupied by Stumpy's Hatchet House which closed last November.

"We'll be making renovations and of course adding projector targets and multiple splatter paint rooms," AxGard posted on Facebook. "This one is over twice the size of our current location."

While AxGard accepts walk-ins when space permits, online reservations are highly recommended. Groups big and small are welcome.

An opening date for Towson will be announced soon.

