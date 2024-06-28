Asia In A Bite Food Fest, Dragon Boat challenge among local weekend events

BALTIMORE — A few events are happening around town this weekend.

The dragon boat challenge is back!

Teams from around the east coast are coming to Baltimore to compete in several races Saturday.

This year's event is happening at the Port Covington Marina at Baltimore Peninsula.

Races start at 8am.

Kick off Independence Day early in Darlington.

The town is hosting a 5:30pm parade followed by fireworks on Saturday.

Good Morning Maryland's Kristy Breslin is one of the judges!

And calling all foodies, the Asia In A Bite Food Fest is also scheduled for Saturday at Rash Field.

You can enjoy authentic Asian cuisine and performances from 11am to 8pm.

If you can’t make it, the event will be held on the last weekend of each month through September.