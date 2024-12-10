Ashanti, Ja Rule to headline UMBC concert

CATONSVILLE, Md. — R&B/pop stars Ashanti and Ja Rule will be part of a concert at UMBC in February.

It will be a night of "timeless R&B and hip-hop hits," headlined by Ashanti, Ja Rule, Kelly Price and Lyfe Jennings, announced the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

The concert is sponsored by Motor City Entertainment and will take place at 7 p.m. February 23, 2025.

The presale begins at 10 a.m. Dec. 13, on the aren's social media (@cei_arena).

Tickets start at $89. The general sale starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 15, on ticketmaster.com or in person at the box office.

An exclusive VIP experience is also available.