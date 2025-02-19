"ARTsites 2025" to bring up to 12 public artworks to Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — You could see as many as 12 new sculptures pop up around Howard County starting this summer.

The county's Arts Council is launching ARTsites 2025, and is now looking for artists to design creative, temporary public art - and places to put it.

The ARTsites program has been performed annually since 2022.

The selected artists will get a $3,000 grant to do the work. The art works will be on display from August 2025 through July 2026.

The Arts Council said the goal is "to increase the community's access to art" and make "visual anchor points that will enhance and activate community spaces."

The sculptures must be free-standing, "suitable for public viewing," able to withstand a high-traffic area, and can be in any community, commercial, or public site.

A panel of art professionals will choose the winning sculptors, and the competition is free to enter. The deadline is February 24.

More information is available here.