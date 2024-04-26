Annapolis Pride announces 4th annual Parade and Festival

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The fourth annual Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival announced a new parade route, and a grand marshal.

It will be held June 1, starting at noon and ending at about 5 p.m.

Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend this year's event, which currently has nearly 60 organizations signed up for the parade and 140 groups signed up for the festival, including food trucks and local restaurants.

The grand marshal will be designer Christian Siriano, who is an Annapolis native and known for being the 2007 winner of "Project Runway," which he did at just 22 years old. Singer L. Rodgers will once again be the headliner of the music portion of the festival.

The parade this year will follow a different route, starting at the City Dock and going up Main Street to end at Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street.

The festival will take place outside the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, off of Chase Street.

The theme of this year's celebration is "Anchored With Pride," which is reflected in this year's logo.

Annapolis Pride Board Chair Joe Toolan said:

We want to be sure that every member of the LGBTQIA+ community in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County feels welcomed, loved, accepted, and appreciated. That’s why this year’s theme is so important to us.

For the second year, the festival will include a kids' zone with face painting, a balloon artist, and a special passport program.

More information is available at AnnapolisPride.org .