Annapolis' Let's Go! festival announces line-up

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — For the fourth year, the three-day Let's Go! music festival is returning to Anne Arundel County this spring.

The line-up features well-known rock and indie groups like Bush, Daughtry, Our Lady Peace, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, and The Band Camino.

The festival takes place May 31-June 2 at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in Crownsville. Tickets start at $79 per day, or $179 for a 3-day pass.

The event is produced by Annapolis' Amplify Events and promises "the ultimate homegrown music festival with a friendly backyard vibe, bringing together the best in live music with Annapolis’ eclectic food scene and culture."

More information on the festival is available here.