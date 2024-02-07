Watch Now
Annapolis' Let's Go! festival announces line-up

Dashboard Confessional
Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional performs on day three of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago<br/>
Dashboard Confessional
Posted at 11:49 AM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 11:49:11-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — For the fourth year, the three-day Let's Go! music festival is returning to Anne Arundel County this spring.

The line-up features well-known rock and indie groups like Bush, Daughtry, Our Lady Peace, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, and The Band Camino.

The festival takes place May 31-June 2 at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in Crownsville. Tickets start at $79 per day, or $179 for a 3-day pass.

The event is produced by Annapolis' Amplify Events and promises "the ultimate homegrown music festival with a friendly backyard vibe, bringing together the best in live music with Annapolis’ eclectic food scene and culture."

More information on the festival is available here.

