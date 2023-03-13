Annapolis Film Festival has something for everybody

ANNAPOLIS — If you couldn't make it to the Oscars in person this year (we all get a little busy sometimes), there's more than enough film industry fun and celebration to satisfy your inner cinephile in Annapolis this year.

The 11th annual Annapolis Film Festival runs from Thursday March 23rd through Sunday March 26th. It showcases a diverse selection of more than 70 films from around the world this year and is guaranteed to have a little something for everybody.

The bill includes 18 feature length films, from independent farces to dramas starring Hollywood darlings. Amid 19 feature length documentaries, two are having their world premiere at the festival. One of them, titled "No Legs. All Heart" tells the story of a man who lost his legs, but still managed to complete the Race Across America, which has its finish line in Annapolis. There is also a host of live action and animated short films, from local, to student, to international.

On top of screenings, the festival includes panel discussions, Q & A's, and coffee talks with filmmakers.

For more information and to buy tickets, check out the festival website here.

