COLUMBIA, Md. — This is not a drill!

Anderson .Paak is coming to Columbia this fall.

He'll be at the Merriweather Post Pavilion on Wednesday, October 9.

And no worries, he'll have special guests Maurice Brown and GAWD on all tour dates.

.Paak will be performing his Grammy-nominated album 'Malibu' in its entirety.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning on Wednesday, June 26 at 9 a.m.

