Ancient Aliens crash landing in Baltimore in May

BALTIMORE — Have extraterrestrials visited Earth and are they still here? When will they reveal themselves?

If any of these questions interest you, then you're in for a treat on May 16, 2024.

The Lyric will host Ancient Aliens LIVE: Project Earth, a live, in-person event that will explore all these questions.

The 90 minute live experience celebrates the show Ancient Aliens on the HISTORY Channel and features astronaut theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, investigative mythologist William Henry, aerospace engineer, UK government UFO investigator Nick Pope, and David Childress.

Some theories they'll discuss include Ancient Egypt, the moon and all things extraterrestrial.

In addition to engaging panel discussions and an audience Q&A, the event will also offer attendees the opportunity for VIP meet and greets with the stars.

Tickets go on sale November 3 at 10 a.m.

Presale start Thursday at 10 a.m. with code UFO24.

