Adoption Express Pit Stops! Where you can catch the Cuddle Shuttle this summer

BALDWIN, Md. — The Baltimore County Animal Services 'Cuddle Shuttle' is hitting the road this summer for a series of 'Adoption Express Pit Stops!'

The first adoption event will be held May 31 from 3 to 7pm in the Catonsville and Halethorpe area.

Two stops include the Baltimore County Public Library's Arbutus branch between 3 and 3:30pm, followed by the Catonsville fire station on Frederick Road from 6 to 7pm. All fees will be waived. Other pit stops will be announced on the organization's social media pages.

Like public animal shelters across the country, BCAS says it's experiencing an influx of dogs, taking in 1,116 since January.

Cats, rabbits, and other pets are also available for adoption.

For those who can't make it, BCAS will join the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter on June 15 at the Timonium Fairgrounds for a “Mega Summer Adopt-a-thon.”

“Mega adoption events like this provide lifesaving outlets for shelter animals,” says Jennifer Brause, Founder and Executive Director of BARCS. “It allows potential adopters to see the animals in a different environment and brings in more people from the surrounding counties. We love partnering with our other area shelters to have so many different types of dogs and cats available for adoption in one location, show off their personalities outside of the shelter, and place as many as we can into loving homes.”