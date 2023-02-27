Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson headline 2023 Bowie Baysox giveaways

BOWIE, Md. — In just over a month the Bowie Baysox will take the field for their 2023 home opener at Prince George's Stadium.

On Friday the Baltimore Orioles Double-A Affiliate released their promotional schedule for the upcoming season.

Among the highlights is Gunnar Henderson bobblehead night on June 4, which will be given out to the first 750 fans age 13 and older.

Henderson, one of the Orioles top prospects, played for Bowie last season before making his Major League debut.

Other bobblehead giveaways this season include fellow prospects Connor Norby (July 14) and Colton Cowser (August 6).

There's never a bad time to sport some fresh new team attire.

On July 22 you can do just that at Island Luau Night, when the team hands out free Hawaiian shirts.

Bowie Baysox This Hawaiian shirt will be give out to fans this season at Prince George's Stadium

Last season Baltimore baseball fans were introduced to Rookie phenom catcher Adley Rutschman.

The Baysox will honor him on September 8 with Adley Rutschman Night. The first 750 fans, age 13 and older, will receive mystery Adley Rutschman items.

But that's not all, there's much more happening at the stadium this season.

There will be 19 fireworks shows and get this, following every Friday and Saturday home game, kids get to run the bases. On Sunday's parents can too.

For the full promotional schedule, click here.