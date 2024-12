LANDOVER, Md. — Rock royalty is gracing Maryland.

AC/DC is on the highway to Northwest Stadium in Landover.

The legendary band is set to takeover the home of the Washington Commanders on May 12, 2025.

Taking the stage will be lead guitarist Angus Young, along with vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney.

It's all part of the 13 stadium "Power Up" tour.

Tickets go on sale December 6 at noon.