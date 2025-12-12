A boat parade, The Nutcracker and holiday markets are all in the holiday-edition of the Weekend Planner

Looking to feel the spirit of the holidays? Here are a few events happening around town in your Weekend Planner!



Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade - more than 40 decorated boats will make their way down Spa Creek in Annapolis toward City Dock. Places to watch include the Spa Creek Bridge, Ego Alley and Naval Academy seawall. The parade goes from 6-8 p.m. December 13.

The Nutcracker - Ballet Chesapeake will perform the holiday classic this weekend at Stephens Hall Theatre in Towson. There are two shows on December 13, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The show on December 14 is at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Mayor's Christmas Parade - Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott will lead the parade through Hampden and Medfield. The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. on Fells Road and ends on Chestnut Avenue with an appearance by Santa.

Station North Holiday Market - this outdoor/indoor market in North Baltimore features dozens of local artists, food, pop-ups and live performances. The market is open from 12-5 p.m. on December 13.

Winter Market - 75 local vendors will be selling a variety of gifts, from jewelry, to baked goods and wellness products. The market is at Carroll Community College and goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 13.

Baltimore County Arts Guild Holiday Market - featuring 28 local vendors, pictures and story time with Santa, hot cocoa and holiday arts activities. The market is open from 12-5 p.m. on December 13 at the Catonsville Clubhouse at 10 St. Timothy's Lane