7th annual Cherry Hill Arts Festival set to take over Middle Branch Park

BALTIMORE — On Tuesday, you can catch nine full hours of live music right on the Patapsco River.

The 7th Annual Cherry Hill Arts and Music Waterfront Festival takes over Middle Branch Park on Tuesday.

Acts take the stage from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., including international artists Monie Love from England and reggae legend Mykal Rose from Jamaica.

Local talent will also be featured such as co-director of the festival Navasha Daya and the debut of young artists like high school student group Expansion and a 9-year-old rapper, Lor Xay Xay.

And just like the talent on stage, the festival is an all ages affair.

"It's really inter-generational, so you have young babies and children with elders and families coming together, so we're just so excited to have that cause it takes a whole village to create the goodness we want to see in the city," Daya said.

Besides music, there's plenty of food trucks, a bounce house, face painting and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.