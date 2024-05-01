55th annual Towsontown Spring Festival ready to roll

TOWSON, Md. — This weekend, downtown Towson will be filled with vendors, music and plenty of food.

It's the 55th annual Towsontown Spring Festival, and it will take over eight blocks in the heart of Baltimore County.

Towson leaders expect 100,000 people to attend the festival, on May 4 and May 5, starting at noon.

The event has changed a lot over the years, but it still kicks off with Gardens Day on Thursday.

And, the weekend will include a daytime carnival.

"We used to really push beer gardens and sell 100 kegs of beer. It's not that way anymore," said organizer Nancy Hafford, executive director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce. "It's not that way anymore. We have good music... and it's a great family[-friendly], relaxing environment for people to come in. Two hundred fifty vendors - 40 of them are food vendors."

There will also be two music stages and a petting zoo. Plus, you can park all day for $5.

More information is on TowsontownFestival.com .