27th annual Stop, Swap & Save Bike Expo coming to Carroll County

WESTMINSTER, Md. — For the 27th year, thousands of cycling enthusiasts and sellers will descend on the Carroll County Agricultural Center for the annual "Stop, Swap and Save Expo" - one of the biggest events of its kind on the East Coast.

The expo has continued getting bigger over the years and now attracts about 4,000 people.

There are more than 200 vendors who come from as far away as Alaska and Vermont.

Promoter and co-founder Robin Culver said there's "literally something for everybody... You can find it all there."

The expo takes place Sunday, Feb. 18 and admission is $10.

More information is available at StopSwapandSave.com .