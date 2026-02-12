BALTIMORE — Black History Month is ending and that means basketball is coming to Baltimore.

The nation's first and oldest historically Black athletic conference is bringing hip-hop artist 2 Chainz and R&B singer Mya to headline CIAA events.

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), will bring their men and women's basketball tournament to CFG Bank Arena February 24-28, with tipoff at 10 a.m.

The tournament features nine official parties:



Thursday, February 26th - StaDAYium Welcome Happy Hour at Horseshoe Casino

Friday, February 27th - Ditch Day Party, StaDAYium “All Black Edition” Party, and Tip Off Friday Party with 2 Chainz

Saturday, February 28 -StaDAYium Events at Power Plant Live!, R&B4Me Curated Events hosted by Mya, and Overtime Midnight Brunch at Horseshoe Casino,

Now in its fifth year in Baltimore, the tournament has generated $27 million for the city last year alone and over $100 million since arriving.

Baltimore's strong Black community and proximity to historically Black colleges and universities makes it an ideal host city for the tournament. The area is home to Bowie State, which was founded in Baltimore, along with Coppin State and Morgan State universities.

To buy tickets, click here.