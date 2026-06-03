USS Constellation in Baltimore's Inner Harbor wins state preservation award for mast restoration

America's 250th birthday is on the way.

An iconic piece of the country's history in the Inner Harbor is getting some well-deserved recognition.

USS Constellation wins Maryland preservation award for mast restoration work USS Constellation wins Maryland preservation award for mast restoration work

The Maryland Historical Trust presented the operators of the USS Constellation with its preservation award for excellence in restoration.

It recognizes a years-long effort to remove, repair, and rebuild the ship's three masts and rigging system.

Operators say the reward is wonderful, but the results of their work are even better.

This ship was built in 1854 and is the last sail-only warship designed and built by the United States Navy. She is a national historic landmark.