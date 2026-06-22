Sail250 Maryland Air Show Baltimore this weekend brings tall ships, military vessels, and flight restrictions

BALTIMORE — America's 250th birthday is near, and the city is gearing up for the Sail250 Maryland Air Show Baltimore this weekend.

It's the global gathering of international tall ships, military ships, and aircraft to celebrate all things maritime and aviation in commemoration of our nation's semiquincentennial.

Because of the large crowds expected to be down at the event, there will be temporary flight restrictions in place.

As a result, no drones will be allowed at the event.

Officials say the restrictions are in place to keep people safe.