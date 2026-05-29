Orioles to celebrate America's 250th anniversary with drone show in July

BALTIMORE — To celebrate America's 250th anniversary, the Orioles have announced celebrations as part of game festivities on Saturday, July 11.

The Orioles will host the Kansas City Royals and the postgame will feature the ballpark's first-ever drone show.

The show will be set to Americana-themed music, with USA images as well as Orioles, baseball and Maryland visuals showcased.

Included in the celebration, fans will be able to view a limited replica copy of the Stone Declaration of Independence which will displayed in Legends Park.

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