BEL AIR, Md. — The birth of our nation came when the American patriots defeated the British, but a new exhibit at the Harford History Center in Bel Air explores far more than many of us learned back in school.

“We talk more about the battles and about the ideas and the people were the ones who brought those ideas to life and that’s what this represents,” said Sandi Wallis of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Among those featured on the exhibits 12 panels, a pair of women, who would face tough choices divided in their loyalties.

Ordinary people in extraordinary times; American Revolution Experience exhibit in Bel Air American Revolution Experience exhibit in Bel Air

“Peggy Arnold was one who wanted to stay British,” explained Wallis, “Her husband was an outstanding American general who defected and went to the British side. So Peggy represents the influence of the Loyalists. On the other side, we have Lucy Knox. I love Lucy. She went to Valley Forge with her husband, Henry Knox. She was everywhere the battles were.”

In addition to the American Revolution Experience, the Historical Society will also soon be opening yet another exhibit here outside the Harford History Center.

Earlier this week, it unveiled the works created as part of its America 250 public art contest focusing on the words, which make up the Declaration of Independence.

“So we take the phrases and we put a call out for artists to interpret those phrases and the civic ideas that they embody,” said Historical Society Executive Director Chris Potts.

Efforts for present-day Americans to consider the past as they plan for the future.

“Ordinary Americans stepped up and made a difference and gave us this independence,” said Wallis, “and ordinary Americans today continue that tradition and need to step up to preserve and advance the ideas that these people often gave their lives for and certainly dedicated their time during the Revolution to.”