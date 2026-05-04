New self-guided trail celebrates America 250 in Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County is launching an exciting way to celebrate America's 250th birthday with a "Celebration Trail."

The self-guided tour, available on the Let's Rallie app on a smartphone, gives residents 63 historic sites to explore.

The sites include museums, historic homes, and landmarks.

Screenshot of Let's Rallie app, Harford County Celebration Trail

"Harford's Celebration Trail brings our rich history to life in a way that's interactive, accessible, and fun," said Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly. "Whether you're visiting for the first time or rediscovering your hometown, this experience encourages you to explore, learn, and celebrate along the way.

You can find the sites, check in, and track your progress all in the app. After downloading the Let's Rallie app, search "Harford County Celebration Trail."