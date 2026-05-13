Maryland gets its own limited-edition Coca-Cola can as part of America250 celebration

Maryland is getting its own Coca-Cola can, and it's tied to America's birthday.

The can will be a part of Coca-Cola's line of limited-edition America250 Mini Cans honoring each state with unique designs.

Coca-Cola Consolidated hosted a VIP tour at its Baltimore Production Center on Wednesday.

The heart of the tour is a celebration of Coca-Cola's connection to America’s history, heritage, and culture.

Governor Wes Moore was in the building and got a firsthand look at the production process of the limited edition cans.

Coca-Cola's Baltimore production center is also celebrating its 60th anniversary along with its ties and economic impact in Baltimore and the larger Maryland community.

